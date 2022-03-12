On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 82, UMBC 43

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Friday’s Games

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

SMU 83, Tulsa 58

Memphis 85, UCF 69

Saturday’s Games

Houston 86, Tulane 66

Memphis vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 5:36 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

TBD vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Dayton 75, UMass 72

Richmond 75, VCU 64

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69

Richmond 68, Dayton 64

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Davidson at Washington, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 80, Miami 76

Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 59

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
TCU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 75, TCU 62

Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Providence 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 85, Providence 58

Villanova 63, UConn 60

Saturday’s Games

Creighton vs. Villanova at New York, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 69, Weber St. 66

N. Colorado 86, Portland St. 79

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 63

Purdue 69, Penn St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70

Sunday’s Games

Iowa vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. 67, UC Santa Barbara 64

Cal St.-Fullerton 58, Hawaii 46

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News