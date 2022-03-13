Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Arizona 84, UCLA 76
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64
Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62
Tennessee 65, Texas A&M 50
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Texas A&M-CC 73, SE Louisiana 65
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Texas Southern 87, Alcorn St. 62
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
New Mexico St. 66, Abilene Christian 52
