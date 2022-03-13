On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Delaware 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 82, Louisiana Tech 73

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Princeton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Yale 67, Penn 61

Sunday’s Games

Yale 66, Princeton 64

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s 60, Monmouth (NJ) 54

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron 75, Kent St. 55

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58

Boise St. 53, San Diego St. 52

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
LIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

