All Times EDT
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Vermont 82, UMBC 43
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Houston 86, Tulane 66
Memphis 70, SMU 63
Houston 71, Memphis 53
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69
Richmond 68, Dayton 64
Richmond 64, Davidson 62
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Virginia Tech 82, Duke 67
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Villanova 54, Creighton 48
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Montana St. 87, N. Colorado 66
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Iowa 80, Indiana 77
Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70
Iowa 75, Purdue 66
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 72, Long Beach St. 71
