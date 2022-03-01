Blakney’s go-ahead dunk gives Dayton 55-53 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and R.J. Blakney made a go-ahead dunk with 1.2 seconds left to lift Dayton to a 55-53 win over Richmond on Tuesday night.

Dayton inbounded it with 2.4 seconds left under its basket. Malachi Smith lobbed it toward the rim and Blakney elevated for the slam.

Blakney finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (21-9, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Koby Brea and Smith each had 10 points.

Grant Golden had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders (19-11, 10-7). Jacob Gilyard added 12 points and three blocks.

