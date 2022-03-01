Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blakney’s go-ahead dunk gives Dayton 55-53 win over Richmond

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and R.J. Blakney made a go-ahead dunk with 1.2 seconds left to lift Dayton to a 55-53 win over Richmond on Tuesday night.

Dayton inbounded it with 2.4 seconds left under its basket. Malachi Smith lobbed it toward the rim and Blakney elevated for the slam.

Blakney finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (21-9, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Koby Brea and Smith each had 10 points.

Grant Golden had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders (19-11, 10-7). Jacob Gilyard added 12 points and three blocks.

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony