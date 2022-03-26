On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 5:03 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 13 9 Totals 36 9 11 9
C.Bggio 2b 2 1 1 1 A.Judge cf 3 1 1 0
G.Katoh 2b 2 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0
Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 1 0
Jimenez ss 1 1 0 0 O.Praza ss 2 1 1 0
Grr Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Gallo lf 3 1 2 3
Gr.Bird 1b 1 2 1 2 Brantly c 2 1 1 3
Grr Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 2 1 1 1
Warmoth lf 1 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 2 0 LMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez 3b 2 1 1 2 J.Praza 2b 1 1 0 0
Al.Kirk c 4 0 1 1 A.Hicks dh 3 0 1 0
A.Brger pr 0 1 0 0 Freitas dh 1 0 0 0
Hineman c 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 2 0 0 0
McGuire dh 5 1 2 1 Incarte cf 2 0 1 1
Placios rf 3 1 1 2 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0
Rbrtson rf 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 2 0 0 0 McDwell c 1 0 0 0
N.Lukes cf 2 1 1 0 Andujar lf 2 1 1 1
Toronto 021 000 520 10
New York 000 103 041 9

E_Martinez (1). DP_Toronto 3, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 3. 2B_Martinez (2), Judge (2), Cabrera (1). HR_Biggio (1), Bird (2), Palacios (1), Gallo (1), Brantly (1), Stanton (2), Andujar (1). SB_Peraza (1), Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah 3 1-3 2 0 0 2 3
Borucki H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pearson W, 2-0, BS, 0-1 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 2
Beasley 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Hernandez H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Vasquez S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
New York
King 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 2
Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 3
Nittoli L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
McClain 1 3 3 3 1 0
Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bichette by_King; Warmoth by_McClain.

Balk_Peralta.

WP_Manoah; Beasley; McClain.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Wegner; Second, James Hoye; Third, DJ Reyburn.

T_3:28. A_8038

