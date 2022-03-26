Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Judge cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Katoh 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Brantly c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Warmoth lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Hicks dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Brger pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freitas dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Placios rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andujar lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Toronto
|021
|000
|520
|–
|10
|New York
|000
|103
|041
|–
|9
E_Martinez (1). DP_Toronto 3, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 3. 2B_Martinez (2), Judge (2), Cabrera (1). HR_Biggio (1), Bird (2), Palacios (1), Gallo (1), Brantly (1), Stanton (2), Andujar (1). SB_Peraza (1), Inciarte (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Borucki H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pearson W, 2-0, BS, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Beasley
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Hernandez H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vasquez S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|King
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Nittoli L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|McClain
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Bichette by_King; Warmoth by_McClain.
Balk_Peralta.
WP_Manoah; Beasley; McClain.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Wegner; Second, James Hoye; Third, DJ Reyburn.
T_3:28. A_8038
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.