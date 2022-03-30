Blue Jays 11, Yankees 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|11
|18
|11
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|R.Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|S.Brroa cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chparro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D LSnts ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|E.Dnham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Horwitz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Burt 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Za.Cook rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Trralba 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Har.Ray dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Green rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Tylor 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ma.Pita lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|G.Trres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrris 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hgshoka c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McDwell c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Dglan c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|410
|123
|–
|11
|New York
|001
|000
|020
|–
|3
E_Allgeyer (2), Donaldson (2), Torrealba (2). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Lukes (3), Deglan 2 (2), Donaldson (1). HR_Lukes (1), Espinal (2), Burt (2). SF_Biggio.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allgeyer
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saucedo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Gage
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Banuelos
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sears L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Marinaccio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weber
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|4
|Espinal
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Ramon DeJesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:15. A_6225
