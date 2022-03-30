Trending:
Sports News

Blue Jays 11, Yankees 3

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 11 18 11 Totals 34 3 7 3
R.Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 1
S.Brroa cf 2 0 0 0 Chparro 3b 1 0 0 0
Bchette ss 3 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 0 1 0
D LSnts ss 2 0 1 2 E.Dnham cf 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0
Horwitz 1b 2 0 0 0 Ma.Burt 1b 1 1 1 2
Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Za.Cook rf 2 0 0 0 Alxnder dh 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
N.Lukes lf 2 2 2 1 Trralba 2b 1 0 0 0
Chapman dh 3 1 1 0 J.Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Har.Ray dh 2 1 1 0 R.Green rf 1 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 1 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
S.Tylor 2b 2 1 1 1 Ma.Pita lf 1 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 1 2 3 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0
T.Mrris 3b 2 1 0 1 Hgshoka c 2 1 0 0
Hineman c 3 0 2 0 McDwell c 1 1 1 0
K.Dglan c 2 1 2 1
Toronto 000 410 123 11
New York 001 000 020 3

E_Allgeyer (2), Donaldson (2), Torrealba (2). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Lukes (3), Deglan 2 (2), Donaldson (1). HR_Lukes (1), Espinal (2), Burt (2). SF_Biggio.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Allgeyer 2 1-3 4 1 0 0 1
Thornton W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Saucedo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Castro 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Gage 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Banuelos 3 2 0 0 0 3
Sears L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 5 5 0 1
Marinaccio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 2 0 0 0 2
Weber 2 1-3 5 5 3 0 4
Espinal 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Ramon DeJesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:15. A_6225

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

