Blue Jays 11, Yankees 3

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 11 18 11 Totals 34 3 7 3 R.Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 1 S.Brroa cf 2 0 0 0 Chparro 3b 1 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 0 1 0 D LSnts ss 2 0 1 2 E.Dnham cf 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 Horwitz 1b 2 0 0 0 Ma.Burt 1b 1 1 1 2 Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 Za.Cook rf 2 0 0 0 Alxnder dh 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Lukes lf 2 2 2 1 Trralba 2b 1 0 0 0 Chapman dh 3 1 1 0 J.Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Har.Ray dh 2 1 1 0 R.Green rf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 1 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 S.Tylor 2b 2 1 1 1 Ma.Pita lf 1 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 1 2 3 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 T.Mrris 3b 2 1 0 1 Hgshoka c 2 1 0 0 Hineman c 3 0 2 0 McDwell c 1 1 1 0 K.Dglan c 2 1 2 1

Toronto 000 410 123 – 11 New York 001 000 020 – 3

E_Allgeyer (2), Donaldson (2), Torrealba (2). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Lukes (3), Deglan 2 (2), Donaldson (1). HR_Lukes (1), Espinal (2), Burt (2). SF_Biggio.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Allgeyer 2 1-3 4 1 0 0 1 Thornton W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Saucedo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Castro 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Gage 1 0 0 0 0 0

New York Banuelos 3 2 0 0 0 3 Sears L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 5 5 0 1 Marinaccio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 2 0 0 0 2 Weber 2 1-3 5 5 3 0 4 Espinal 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D;J; Reyburn; Second, Ramon DeJesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:15. A_6225

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.