On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 1

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:34 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 26 1 2 1
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1 A.Bddoo lf 2 1 1 0
O.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera lf 2 0 0 0
Bchette ss 3 0 0 0 R.Grene cf 1 0 0 1
Jimenez ss 2 0 0 0 Cameron cf 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
G.Katoh 1b 2 0 1 0 Lvrnway ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Kirk c 3 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Dglan c 1 0 0 0 Lipcius 3b 1 0 0 0
Gr.Bird dh 2 0 2 1 J.Schop 1b 2 0 0 0
Chr.Bec dh 1 0 0 0 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez 3b 3 0 1 0 E.Haase c 2 0 0 0
Grshans 3b 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0
S.Brroa cf 1 0 0 0 D L Rsa rf 1 0 0 0
N.Lukes rf 3 1 1 0 W.Cstro 2b 2 0 1 0
Rbrtson rf 0 1 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0
V.Capra lf 2 0 0 0 Kridler ss 1 0 0 0
C.Large lf 0 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 020 001 3
Detroit 100 000 000 1

LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 2. 2B_Martinez (1), Lukes (1), Castro (1). 3B_Baddoo (1). SB_Katoh (1). CS_Kreidler (1). SF_Greene.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah 2 2 1 1 1 2
Pearson W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Francis H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
De Leon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Beasley S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 0 4
Detroit
Manning 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jimenez H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Del Pozo L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Fernander 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Jesus 1 0 1 0 1 1

HBP_Large by_De Jesus.

PB_Garneau.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Balk_De Jesus.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:58. A_4177

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance