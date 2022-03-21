Blue Jays 3, Tigers 1

|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|1
|2
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jimenez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lvrnway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Dglan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lipcius 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Schop 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chr.Bec dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grshans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brroa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Rsa rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rbrtson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Capra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Large lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|020
|001
|–
|3
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|–
|1
LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 2. 2B_Martinez (1), Lukes (1), Castro (1). 3B_Baddoo (1). SB_Katoh (1). CS_Kreidler (1). SF_Greene.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Pearson W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Francis H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Leon
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beasley S, 1-1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jimenez H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Del Pozo L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Fernander
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Jesus
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Large by_De Jesus.
PB_Garneau.
Balk_De Jesus.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:58. A_4177
