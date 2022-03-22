Blue Jays 9, Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wagaman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Brown cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perkins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Incarte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Ma.Burt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Horwitz 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andujar dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Bltre cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Espno 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D LSnts 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Brantly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chr.Bec c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|101
|000
|–
|2
|Toronto
|301
|500
|000
|–
|9
E_Peraza (1). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Rizzo (1), Inciarte (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Jansen (2). HR_Grichuk (1). SB_Torres (1), Biggio (1). CS_Inciarte (1). SF_Chapman.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L, 0-1
|1
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bristo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nittoli
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Krook
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Vasquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stripling
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnston
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Marty Foster; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_3:04. A_3672
