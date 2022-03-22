Blue Jays 9, Yankees 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 36 9 13 9 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 2 0 Wagaman 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Brown cf 2 1 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 2 1 Bchette ss 3 1 2 0 Perkins lf 1 0 0 0 Stamets ss 2 1 0 0 Incarte lf 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 3 2 Ma.Burt 2b 1 0 0 0 Horwitz 1b 2 1 0 0 Andujar dh 3 0 0 1 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 1 R.Duran ph 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson lf 1 0 0 0 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 1 M.Bltre cf 0 0 0 0 S.Espno 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Praza 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 2 2 0 Alvarez 3b 1 0 0 0 D LSnts 2b 1 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 4 Brantly c 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 1 O.Praza ss 2 0 0 0 Chr.Bec c 1 0 0 0 Cabrera ss 1 0 0 0 McGuire dh 4 0 0 0

New York 000 101 000 – 2 Toronto 301 500 000 – 9

E_Peraza (1). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Rizzo (1), Inciarte (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Jansen (2). HR_Grichuk (1). SB_Torres (1), Biggio (1). CS_Inciarte (1). SF_Chapman.

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery L, 0-1 1 6 3 3 1 1 Bristo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Nittoli 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Marinaccio 1 3 5 0 1 0 Krook 3 1 0 0 0 5 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Kikuchi W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 Stripling 3 2 1 1 0 2 Richards 1 2 1 1 0 0 Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lawrence 1 2 0 0 0 2 Johnston 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Marty Foster; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_3:04. A_3672

