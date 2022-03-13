BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,584,055
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.