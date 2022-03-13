BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

