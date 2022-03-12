Boise St. 53, San Diego St. 52

SAN DIEGO ST. (23-8)
K.Johnson 0-2 0-2 0, Mensah 2-6 0-2 4, Bradley 6-17 3-4 17, Butler 5-6 3-3 16, Pulliam 3-10 0-0 6, Arop 3-5 0-0 6, Baker-Mazara 0-4 0-0 0, Seiko 0-2 0-0 0, Tomaic 1-4 0-0 3, Diabate 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 6-11 52.
BOISE ST. (27-7)
Armus 3-5 1-1 7, Degenhart 5-11 0-1 13, Kigab 4-7 3-6 11, Akot 3-8 3-5 10, Shaver 2-10 3-4 8, Rice 1-5 2-4 4, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, N.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 12-21 53.
Halftime_Boise St. 28-25. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 6-12 (Butler 3-3, Bradley 2-4, Tomaic 1-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Seiko 0-2), Boise St. 5-18 (Degenhart 3-5, Akot 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Kigab 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego St. 30 (Mensah 10), Boise St. 33 (Rice 9). Assists_San Diego St. 9 (Pulliam 3), Boise St. 9 (Kigab, Shaver 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 23, Boise St. 15.
