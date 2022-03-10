Boise State hosts Sherfield and Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-17, 6-12 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (24-7, 15-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Boise State Broncos after Grant Sherfield scored 27 points in Nevada’s 79-72 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos are 13-3 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Mladen Armus paces the Broncos with 7.8 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 6-12 in MWC play. Nevada is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Broncos won 73-67 in the last matchup on March 2. Abu Kigab led the Broncos with 23 points, and Kenan Blackshear led the Wolf Pack with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is averaging 10.3 points for the Broncos. Kigab is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Sherfield is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

