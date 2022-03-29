On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bolivians upset with Brazil coach over altitude comment

MAURICIO SAVARESE
March 29, 2022 5:49 pm
1 min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite complained about playing in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the hosts of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier between the two teams.

Brazil will face Bolivia in a match that won’t change their destiny — the visitors have already secured their spot in Qatar and the hosts will play for their pride.

Tite said Monday that his team will be less aggressive because soccer at more than 3,600 meters (almost 12,000 feet) of altitude in La Paz is too harsh.

“We won’t have such a vertical team as in previous matches because we can’t. It is inhuman, there’s not such a possibility,” Tite said. “Of course we can’t play with the same pace, same speed we have at home matches or in regular circumstances.”

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was one of the critics of the Brazilian coach, saying he rejects the “inhuman” description for matches where “millions of people live.”

“Greatness is found in words, that is why we remember the great Diego Armando Maradona, who once said we have to play where we were born,” Morales said on Twitter before the match.

Marco Etcheverry, a former Bolivia forward who played in the 1994 World Cup, also criticized Tite.

“I hope they score four goals due to these excuses they are giving,” Etcheverry said. “To speak about the altitude when they are already in the World Cup… that’s cowardly. That troubled me a lot.”

Current Brazil and Bolivia players did not comment the rift.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories