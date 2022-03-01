Trending:
Boonyasith scores 20 to lift UMBC over Binghamton 78-68

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:57 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith matched his career high with 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped Binghamton 78-68 on Tuesday night.

L.J. Owens had 19 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (16-13, 11-7 America East Conference). Nathan Johnson added 13 points. Szymon Wojcik had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

John McGriff had 15 points for the Bearcats (11-16, 8-10). Christian Hinckson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had 12 points. Dan Petcash had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Binghamton 70-68 on Jan. 29.

