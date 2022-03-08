Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

BOSTON COLLEGE (12-19)
Post 3-6 3-4 11, Karnik 6-8 0-0 13, Ashton-Langford 3-6 2-3 9, Langford 5-9 2-2 12, Zackery 2-5 3-4 8, Galloway 3-7 1-1 9, Bickerstaff 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 13-18 66.
PITTSBURGH (11-21)
Gueye 4-10 2-4 12, Hugley 7-12 1-2 15, Burton 4-9 1-2 10, Horton 3-8 0-0 6, Odukale 0-4 0-0 0, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 0-2 0-0 0, Jeffress 0-0 2-2 2, Collier 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-45 7-12 46.
Halftime_Boston College 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 7-15 (Post 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Zackery 1-2, Ashton-Langford 1-3, Karnik 1-3), Pittsburgh 3-11 (Gueye 2-5, Burton 1-1, Hugley 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Santos 0-1, Horton 0-2). Rebounds_Boston College 23 (Langford 5), Pittsburgh 23 (Hugley 8). Assists_Boston College 17 (Bickerstaff 5), Pittsburgh 10 (Gueye 3). Total Fouls_Boston College 11, Pittsburgh 18.
