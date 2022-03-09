On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-19)

Post 7-12 2-2 17, Karnik 3-6 2-4 8, Ashton-Langford 5-7 2-4 13, Langford 6-14 7-10 19, Zackery 3-7 4-6 12, Galloway 2-6 5-6 11, Bickerstaff 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 24-34 82.

WAKE FOREST (23-9)

Mucius 1-6 0-0 3, Walton 4-8 2-3 10, Williams 6-14 5-7 17, Williamson 1-8 2-4 4, LaRavia 9-13 2-5 21, Monsanto 4-8 0-0 12, Sy 3-5 0-2 6, Hildreth 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 29-64 13-24 77.

Halftime_Boston College 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-14 (Galloway 2-4, Zackery 2-4, Post 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-3, Karnik 0-1, Langford 0-1), Wake Forest 6-22 (Monsanto 4-6, LaRavia 1-2, Mucius 1-6, Walton 0-1, Williams 0-3, Williamson 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams, Williamson. Rebounds_Boston College 33 (Karnik, Ashton-Langford 7), Wake Forest 29 (LaRavia 7). Assists_Boston College 14 (Ashton-Langford 5), Wake Forest 14 (Williams, LaRavia 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 19, Wake Forest 26.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth