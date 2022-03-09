Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-19)
Post 7-12 2-2 17, Karnik 3-6 2-4 8, Ashton-Langford 5-7 2-4 13, Langford 6-14 7-10 19, Zackery 3-7 4-6 12, Galloway 2-6 5-6 11, Bickerstaff 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 24-34 82.
WAKE FOREST (23-9)
Mucius 1-6 0-0 3, Walton 4-8 2-3 10, Williams 6-14 5-7 17, Williamson 1-8 2-4 4, LaRavia 9-13 2-5 21, Monsanto 4-8 0-0 12, Sy 3-5 0-2 6, Hildreth 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 29-64 13-24 77.
Halftime_Boston College 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-14 (Galloway 2-4, Zackery 2-4, Post 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-3, Karnik 0-1, Langford 0-1), Wake Forest 6-22 (Monsanto 4-6, LaRavia 1-2, Mucius 1-6, Walton 0-1, Williams 0-3, Williamson 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams, Williamson. Rebounds_Boston College 33 (Karnik, Ashton-Langford 7), Wake Forest 29 (LaRavia 7). Assists_Boston College 14 (Ashton-Langford 5), Wake Forest 14 (Williams, LaRavia 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 19, Wake Forest 26.
