Boston College hosts Miller and Miami

Boston College Eagles (13-19, 6-14 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (22-9, 14-6 ACC)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Boston College Eagles after Jordan Miller scored 25 points in Miami’s 75-72 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-5 at home. Miami is 8-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 6-14 in ACC play. Boston College is fifth in the ACC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 81-70 in the last matchup on March 3. Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes with 27 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bickerstaff is averaging 6.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

