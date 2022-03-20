Boston U. 71, UNC-Greensboro 68

BOSTON U. (22-12)
Mathon 6-9 6-6 18, Brittain-Watts 0-5 2-2 2, Harper 5-8 0-0 15, McCoy 5-16 3-4 13, Tynen 1-2 2-2 4, Whyte 2-8 3-3 8, Brewster 1-2 0-0 3, Chimezie 2-3 0-0 4, C.Jones 1-1 1-1 4, Pascoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 17-18 71.
UNC-GREENSBORO (17-15)
Abdulsalam 1-5 3-7 5, Leyte 6-8 5-6 17, Buckingham 8-14 0-1 21, Ko.Langley 3-9 0-0 8, Treacy 2-9 2-2 7, Ke.Langley 2-7 2-2 8, M.Jones 1-2 0-1 2, Tharrington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-19 68.
Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 8-19 (Harper 5-6, Brewster 1-1, C.Jones 1-1, Whyte 1-6, McCoy 0-2, Brittain-Watts 0-3), UNC-Greensboro 10-26 (Buckingham 5-11, Ke.Langley 2-5, Ko.Langley 2-8, Treacy 1-1, Tharrington 0-1). Rebounds_Boston U. 33 (Mathon 9), UNC-Greensboro 32 (Leyte 8). Assists_Boston U. 10 (McCoy 3), UNC-Greensboro 14 (Treacy 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, UNC-Greensboro 18.
