Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64

LOYOLA (MD.) (14-16)
Dike 2-3 2-2 6, Faure 1-3 0-0 2, Andrews 4-9 2-3 10, K.Jones 5-14 0-0 11, Spencer 11-19 4-4 28, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, W.Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, V.Ilic 1-2 1-1 3, Kuzemka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-10 64.
BOSTON U. (21-11)
Mathon 6-9 5-6 17, Harper 1-4 1-2 3, McCoy 11-14 2-3 26, Tynen 1-4 2-2 4, Whyte 8-10 0-0 18, Brittain-Watts 1-1 0-0 2, C.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Brewster 1-2 0-0 2, Chimezie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-48 10-13 76.
Halftime_Boston U. 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 3-16 (Spencer 2-4, K.Jones 1-5, Faure 0-1, W.Jackson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Andrews 0-3), Boston U. 4-12 (McCoy 2-2, Whyte 2-4, Brewster 0-1, Tynen 0-1, Harper 0-2, C.Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 19 (Dike 5), Boston U. 27 (Mathon 12). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 10 (K.Jones 5), Boston U. 10 (Harper 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 16, Boston U. 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.