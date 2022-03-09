Boum powers UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in C-USA tournament

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 21 points to guide UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points for the Miners (19-12). Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points and seven assists. Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points and nine rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points to pace the Monarchs (13-19). Austin Trice added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 rebounds. Mekhi Long had nine points and 12 boards.

UTEP advances to play Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

