Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boum powers UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in C-USA tournament

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 21 points to guide UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points for the Miners (19-12). Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points and seven assists. Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points and nine rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points to pace the Monarchs (13-19). Austin Trice added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 rebounds. Mekhi Long had nine points and 12 boards.

UTEP advances to play Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth