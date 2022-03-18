On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Braves 3, Twins 1

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 11:19 pm
Minnesota Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 27 3 5 3
R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 1 0 0
Placios ss 2 0 1 0 Shwmake ss 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 0 0
Miranda 3b 2 0 0 0 Grissom 2b 2 0 0 0
Krlloff 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 1 1
A.Sbato 1b 2 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 1 1 0 0
Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0
Cntrras cf 1 0 0 0 Hrrs II cf 1 0 1 1
Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 1 0 0 0
Krrigan rf 1 0 0 0 Frnln V lf 1 0 0 0
Clstino cf 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 0 1 0
Cabrera lf 1 0 0 0 L.Brown c 1 0 0 0
Beckham dh 2 0 1 0 R.Goins 3b 2 0 0 0
El.Soto pr 0 1 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 1 0 1 0
Rbrtson 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Wters rf 2 1 1 1
S.Steer 2b 1 0 0 0 Ju.Dean rf 1 0 0 0
Bnuelos c 2 0 0 0 Dmritte dh 3 0 0 0
D.Ortga c 1 0 1 1
Minnesota 000 000 001 1
Atlanta 002 001 000 3

LOB_Minnesota 2, Atlanta 3. 2B_Beckham (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (1). HR_Waters (1). SB_Harris II (1). CS_Dean (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer 2 1 0 0 0 2
Moran L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hamilton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gossett 2 2 1 0 1 2
Mason 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Elder W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 2
Vines H, 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
Vodnik H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 5
De La Cruz S, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 0

PB_Ortega.

Umpires_.

T_2:13. A_4875

