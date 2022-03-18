Braves 3, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Placios ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrs II cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ja.Cave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krrigan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnln V lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Brown c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Soto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Steer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dmritte dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ortga c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001
|–
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|001
|000
|–
|3
LOB_Minnesota 2, Atlanta 3. 2B_Beckham (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (1). HR_Waters (1). SB_Harris II (1). CS_Dean (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moran L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gossett
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mason
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elder W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vines H, 1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vodnik H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|De La Cruz S, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
PB_Ortega.
Umpires_.
T_2:13. A_4875
