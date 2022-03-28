On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Braves 5, Blue Jays 4

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 4:25 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 31 5 8 5
C.Bggio rf 3 0 0 0 Rosario rf 3 0 0 0
A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 1 0 1 0
Bchette ss 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 1 2 1
D LSnts ss 0 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez dh 3 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Ry.Gold dh 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. lf 1 1 0 0 A.Riley 3b 1 1 0 0
S.Tylor lf 1 1 1 1 Valaika 3b 1 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 1 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Horwitz 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Tromp c 1 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 3 1 1 0
V.Capra 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 3 0 2 2
N.Lukes cf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Dean lf 1 1 0 0
S.Brroa cf 2 1 0 1 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
G.Katoh 3b 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 1 1
Schwcke 3b 0 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 1 1 1
K.Dglan c 3 0 1 1 Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0
Hineman c 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 310 4
Atlanta 010 022 000 5

LOB_Toronto 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Heredia (1), Albies (1), Dickerson (1), Duvall (1). HR_Taylor (1), Albies (1), Contreras (1). SB_Berroa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Anderson L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 3 3
Cimber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Phelps 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Johnston 1 2 0 0 0 2
Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Strider W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Thornburg H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Ferguson H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Javier H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Johnstone S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Ferguson (Schwecke).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:06. A_4786

