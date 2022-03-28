Braves 5, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|C.Bggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|D LSnts ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gsselin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ry.Gold dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Tylor lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Valaika 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Horwitz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Capra 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|N.Lukes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Dean lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Brroa cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwcke 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Dglan c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dmritte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|310
|–
|4
|Atlanta
|010
|022
|000
|–
|5
LOB_Toronto 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Heredia (1), Albies (1), Dickerson (1), Duvall (1). HR_Taylor (1), Albies (1), Contreras (1). SB_Berroa (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L, 0-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Johnston
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strider W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Thornburg H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ferguson H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Javier H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Johnstone S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Ferguson (Schwecke).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:06. A_4786
