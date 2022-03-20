Braves 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|J.Rojas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Arcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Androli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Dean cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Brown c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrs II dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Phlip dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mzzotti rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frnln V rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jenista rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grissom ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|–
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|050
|–
|5
E_Moniak (1), Maggi (1). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (1), Brown (1). SB_Rojas (1), Muzziotti (1), Harris II (2). SF_Lugbauer.
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McArthur H, 1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marvel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muller
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alaniz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Woods
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winans W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Maggi (Albies), Albies (Maggi).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:35. A_5475
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.