Braves 5, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 9 5 J.Rojas cf 3 0 1 0 O.Arcia 3b 3 0 1 0 Androli cf 1 0 0 0 J.Cowan 3b 1 1 1 0 B.Stott ss 3 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Maton ss 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 1 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 1 0 Wlliams 3b 1 0 0 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 1 1 Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 2 1 1 1 Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 0 A.Dvall cf 2 0 1 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 Ju.Dean cf 2 1 0 1 M.Mniak lf 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 D.Maggi lf 0 0 0 0 L.Brown c 2 0 1 2 G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 Hrrs II dh 2 0 0 0 D.Sands c 1 0 0 0 B.Phlip dh 1 0 0 0 Mzzotti rf 2 0 1 1 Frnln V rf 2 0 1 0 E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Jenista rf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams dh 3 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 2 0 0 0 Grissom ss 1 1 1 0

Philadelphia 000 010 000 – 1 Atlanta 000 000 050 – 5

E_Moniak (1), Maggi (1). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (1), Brown (1). SB_Rojas (1), Muzziotti (1), Harris II (2). SF_Lugbauer.

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Gibson 2 2 0 0 0 3 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sanchez 1 1 0 0 0 1 McArthur H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 Marvel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Hernandez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Muller 2 1 0 0 0 2 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alaniz 1 2 1 1 0 1 Woods 2 1 0 0 0 0 Winans W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Maggi (Albies), Albies (Maggi).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:35. A_5475

