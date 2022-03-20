Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves 5, Phillies 1

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 8:30 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
J.Rojas cf 3 0 1 0 O.Arcia 3b 3 0 1 0
Androli cf 1 0 0 0 J.Cowan 3b 1 1 1 0
B.Stott ss 3 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 1 0 0 0
N.Maton ss 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 1 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 1 0
Wlliams 3b 1 0 0 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 1 1
Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 2 1 1 1
Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 0 A.Dvall cf 2 0 1 0
Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 Ju.Dean cf 2 1 0 1
M.Mniak lf 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0
D.Maggi lf 0 0 0 0 L.Brown c 2 0 1 2
G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 Hrrs II dh 2 0 0 0
D.Sands c 1 0 0 0 B.Phlip dh 1 0 0 0
Mzzotti rf 2 0 1 1 Frnln V rf 2 0 1 0
E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Jenista rf 2 0 0 0
Wlliams dh 3 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 2 0 0 0
Grissom ss 1 1 1 0
Philadelphia 000 010 000 1
Atlanta 000 000 050 5

E_Moniak (1), Maggi (1). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (1), Brown (1). SB_Rojas (1), Muzziotti (1), Harris II (2). SF_Lugbauer.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson 2 2 0 0 0 3
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanchez 1 1 0 0 0 1
McArthur H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 0
Marvel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Hernandez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Muller 2 1 0 0 0 2
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alaniz 1 2 1 1 0 1
Woods 2 1 0 0 0 0
Winans W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Maggi (Albies), Albies (Maggi).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Shane Livensparger.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_2:35. A_5475

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad