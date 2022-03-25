On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Braves 6, Red Sox 3

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 4:34 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
C.Arryo ss 3 0 1 0 Rosario rf 3 1 1 0
Paulino ss 1 0 0 0 Dmritte rf 1 1 0 0
J.Duran cf 3 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 1
McDnugh cf 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 2 0 1 2
Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 3 1 1 1
Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt 3b 2 0 1 1
Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0
Co.Wong c 1 1 1 0 Hrrs II lf 0 0 0 0
R.Ramos dh 3 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 1 0 0 0
Cstllns ph 1 1 1 0 R.Goins dh 1 0 0 0
Rfsnydr rf 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 0 0 0 1
Ty.Reed 1b 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia 2b 2 0 1 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 2 0 0 0
Dearden lf 1 0 1 1 Heredia cf 2 1 1 0
J.Arauz 2b 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0
Ch.Koss 3b 1 0 0 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 0
Ftzgrld 3b 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 1 1 0 0
Hmilton 2b 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 0 0
Boston 000 010 002 3
Atlanta 003 003 00(x) 6

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Rosario (1). SB_Duran (1). SF_Albies.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Houck L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 3 3 5 4
Wallace 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hernandez 1 1-3 5 3 3 2 1
German 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bello 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Anderson W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 4
Thornburg H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 0
Smith H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Muller 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Kingham S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Muller

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Clint Vondrak.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_3:03. A_5220

