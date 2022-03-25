Braves 6, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paulino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dmritte rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|McDnugh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrs II lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ramos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dearden lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Koss 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|010
|002
|–
|3
|Atlanta
|003
|003
|00(x)
|–
|6
E_Rosario (1). LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Rosario (1). SB_Duran (1). SF_Albies.
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Wallace
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|German
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bello
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Thornburg H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Smith H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muller
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Kingham S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Muller
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:03. A_5220
