Braves 6, Red Sox 3

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 30 6 7 6 C.Arryo ss 3 0 1 0 Rosario rf 3 1 1 0 Paulino ss 1 0 0 0 Dmritte rf 1 1 0 0 J.Duran cf 3 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 McDnugh cf 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 2 0 1 2 Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt 3b 2 0 1 1 Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 1 1 1 0 Hrrs II lf 0 0 0 0 R.Ramos dh 3 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 1 0 0 0 Cstllns ph 1 1 1 0 R.Goins dh 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 0 0 0 1 Ty.Reed 1b 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia 2b 2 0 1 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 2 0 0 0 Dearden lf 1 0 1 1 Heredia cf 2 1 1 0 J.Arauz 2b 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 Ch.Koss 3b 1 0 0 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 0 Ftzgrld 3b 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 1 1 0 0 Hmilton 2b 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 0 0

Boston 000 010 002 – 3 Atlanta 003 003 00(x) – 6

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Rosario (1). SB_Duran (1). SF_Albies.

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Houck L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 3 3 5 4 Wallace 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hernandez 1 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 German 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bello 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Anderson W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 4 Thornburg H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen H, 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 Smith H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Muller 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 Kingham S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Muller

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:03. A_5220

