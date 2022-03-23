On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Braves 7, Rays 7

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 4:43 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 14 7 Totals 40 7 13 7
Jo.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario rf 3 0 0 0
Infante rf 2 0 0 0 Frnln V rf 2 1 1 0
Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0
Edwards 1b 2 1 1 0 Grissom 2b 2 1 1 0
Arzrena lf 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Hlsizer lf 1 2 1 0 Jenista 1b 2 0 0 1
Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 2 0
C.Hllis dh 2 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 2 1 1 1
F.Mejia c 3 0 2 0 A.Riley 3b 3 2 2 3
J.Hdson c 2 2 2 3 Gnzalez 3b 1 1 1 0
Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall cf 3 0 0 0
K.Msner cf 2 1 2 0 Pearson cf 2 0 1 0
T.Walls ss 2 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 1 1 1
Tr.Gray ss 3 1 2 1 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 1
V.Brjan 3b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 0 1 0
Mstrbni 3b 1 0 1 3 Clmntna c 2 0 0 0
Proctor 2b 2 0 1 0 O.Arcia dh 3 0 1 0
E.Qiroz 2b 2 0 0 0 Bunnell ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 034 0 7
Atlanta 020 020 012 0 7

E_Brujan (1), Franklin V (1), Ozuna (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Atlanta 8. 2B_Mastrobuoni (2), Grissom (2), Ozuna (1), Pearson (1). 3B_Hulsizer (1). HR_Riley 2 (2), Swanson (1). SB_Misner (1), Walls (1). SF_Mastrobuoni, Shewmake.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 2 4 2 2 0 3
Romero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
White 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 2 2 2 0 0
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2
Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 1 0
Hogan BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 0
Atlanta
Wright 3 3 0 0 1 2
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 0
Newcomb H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 3
Minter 1 1 0 0 1 2
Brennan 1-3 3 3 3 2 0
Ferguson H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Vincent BS, 0-1 2-3 5 4 4 0 1
Sittinger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck;.

T_3:22. A_4602

