Braves 7, Rays 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|
|Jo.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Infante rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnln V rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hlsizer lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jenista 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Hllis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|J.Hdson c
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gnzalez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Msner cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pearson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tr.Gray ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|V.Brjan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstrbni 3b
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
|Clmntna c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proctor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Arcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bunnell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|034
|0
|–
|7
|Atlanta
|020
|020
|012
|0
|–
|7
E_Brujan (1), Franklin V (1), Ozuna (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Atlanta 8. 2B_Mastrobuoni (2), Grissom (2), Ozuna (1), Pearson (1). 3B_Hulsizer (1). HR_Riley 2 (2), Swanson (1). SB_Misner (1), Walls (1). SF_Mastrobuoni, Shewmake.
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Romero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|White
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hogan BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brennan
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Ferguson H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Sittinger
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck;.
T_3:22. A_4602
Copyright
