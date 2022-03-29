On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves’ season opener to be televised nationally on ESPN

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 11:49 am
< a min read
      

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves’ season opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds will be televised nationally by ESPN2 on April 7.

Coming off their first title since 1995, the Braves will raise their championship banner before the game, which will be pushed back slightly from its intended 7:20 p.m. EDT start.

ESPN said Tuesday it had added the game, which was not on its original schedule.

Opening day was pushed back from March 31 on the original MLB schedule due to a 99-day management lockout that ended on March 10 and delayed the start of spring training from Feb. 16 to March 13.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken visits David Ben Gurion Memorial National Park