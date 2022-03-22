Trending:
Brewers 13, Giants 6

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 1:45 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 13 14 11 Totals 33 6 8 5
Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 Wde Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Mnstrio 2b 3 0 1 1 G.McCry lf 2 2 2 2
W.Admes ss 3 1 1 1 A.Slter cf 2 0 0 0
B.Trang ss 2 0 1 0 L.Matos cf 2 0 0 0
C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0 S.Dggar rf 2 0 0 0
Mathias lf 1 2 1 1 A.Smith rf 2 1 1 1
McCtchn dh 2 1 1 0 Dar.Ruf dh 2 1 1 0
J.Wemer dh 2 1 0 0 Rncones dh 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Csali c 1 0 0 0
Sllivan c 1 2 1 1 Aerbach c 3 0 0 0
Sverino c 3 0 1 2 Blndino 3b 2 0 1 0
W.Wlson 1b 2 0 0 0 Glwenke 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Tylor cf 3 0 2 0 Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 1
Frelick cf 2 2 2 2 W.Tffey 1b 1 2 1 1
Da.Dahl rf 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 2 0 0 0
Whitley rf 0 2 0 0 W.Wlson ss 2 0 2 0
P.Reyes 3b 3 0 1 0 Ftzgrld 3b 4 0 0 0
Wstbrok 3b 2 2 1 3
Milwaukee 000 102 046 13
San Francisco 000 011 112 6

E_Turang (1), Matos (1), Auerbach (1), Fitzgerald (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Turang (1), Taylor (1), Blandino (1). HR_Adames (1), Westbrook (1), McCray (1), Smith (1), Toffey (1). SB_McCray (1). SF_Mathias, Mathisen.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser 3 0 0 0 0 5
Hader H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gott BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Gustave H, 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
Lindblom W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 2
Barker 1 1 1 1 0 2
Gomez 1 2 2 2 0 0
San Francisco
Wood 2 0 0 0 0 3
Castro 1 2 0 0 0 0
Marte 1 1 1 1 1 0
Ortiz 2 4 2 2 2 2
Espinal 1 1 0 0 1 3
Carasiti L, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Russell 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fenter 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
Toplikar 2-3 1 1 0 1 0

HBP_McCray by_Gustave, Rincones by_Gustave, Toffey by_Gomez.

Balk_Ortiz.

WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:22. A_9096

