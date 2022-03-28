Trending:
Brewers 5, Giants 2

March 28, 2022 7:17 pm
San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 34 5 9 5
Wde Jr. lf 1 1 1 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0
Aldrete lf 3 0 0 0 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0
A.Slter rf 2 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 0 0
A.Smith rf 1 0 1 0 P.Reyes 2b 1 1 1 0
S.Dggar cf 2 0 0 0 C.Ylich lf 3 0 1 0
Gglotti cf 1 0 1 0 Mtchell cf 2 0 1 1
Estrada ss 2 0 1 1 McCtchn dh 2 1 0 0
A.Layer ss 1 0 0 0 Tr.Lutz dh 2 0 0 0
C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 2 1 2
Aerbach c 2 0 0 0 F.Zmora ss 1 0 0 0
J.Krzan 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 1 1 2
Blndino 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Hwell lf 0 0 0 0
D.Vllar ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
A.Gmboa 2b 3 1 1 1 M.Bello rf 0 0 0 0
Glwenke 2b 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 0 1 0
Rncones dh 3 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 0 0 0
Pterson 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Black 3b 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 100 000 010 2
Milwaukee 020 200 01(x) 5

E_Blandino (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Wade Jr. (2), Smith (1), Reyes (2), Yelich (2), Mitchell (1). HR_Gamboa (2), Adames (2), Tellez (1). SB_Mitchell (1), Howell 2 (2), Bello (1). CS_Estrada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 2 5
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 4
Morreale 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
De Jesus 1 2 1 1 0 1
Milwaukee
Burnes W, 1-0 5 1 1 1 1 8
Sanchez H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Williams H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boxberger H, 1 1 3 1 1 0 0
Suter S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Estrada by_Burnes; Howell by_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Scott Barry; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:41. A_3281

