Brewers 5, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Wde Jr. lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aldrete lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Slter rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Smith rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Reyes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Dggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gglotti cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mtchell cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Estrada ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCtchn dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Layer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Lutz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Aerbach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Zmora ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Blndino 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hwell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vllar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Bello rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Glwenke 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rncones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Black 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|010
|–
|2
|Milwaukee
|020
|200
|01(x)
|–
|5
E_Blandino (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Wade Jr. (2), Smith (1), Reyes (2), Yelich (2), Mitchell (1). HR_Gamboa (2), Adames (2), Tellez (1). SB_Mitchell (1), Howell 2 (2), Bello (1). CS_Estrada (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Morreale
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Jesus
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Sanchez H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Williams H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger H, 1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suter S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Estrada by_Burnes; Howell by_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Scott Barry; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:41. A_3281
