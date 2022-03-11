On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players’ union president

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election Friday. The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Just days after Tretter’s first term began, the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Despite some serious leg injuries and rarely practicing, Tretter has played in 80 games over the past five seasons for Cleveland and anchored one of the league’s best offensive lines.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans