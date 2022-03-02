Bryant 73, CCSU 59

CCSU (8-24)
Brown 2-10 2-2 6, Krishnan 1-9 0-0 2, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 16, Scantlebury 6-15 0-0 15, Snoddy 4-8 2-2 10, McLaughlin 3-8 2-2 10, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 6-6 59.
BRYANT (20-9)
Elisias 1-3 0-1 2, Eleeda 3-8 0-0 8, Hurtado 1-2 0-0 2, Kiss 8-21 6-7 24, Pride 10-16 1-1 24, Calixte 5-6 1-2 11, Brelsford 1-2 0-0 2, Bans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 8-11 73.
Halftime_Bryant 34-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-26 (Mitchell 4-7, Scantlebury 3-8, McLaughlin 2-5, Brown 0-1, Krishnan 0-5), Bryant 7-25 (Pride 3-8, Eleeda 2-7, Kiss 2-8, Bans 0-1, Hurtado 0-1). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_CCSU 33 (Snoddy 9), Bryant 38 (Calixte 9). Assists_CCSU 10 (Mitchell 3), Bryant 12 (Kiss 5). Total Fouls_CCSU 15, Bryant 11.
