Sports News

Bucknell beats Lafayette in Patriot League tourney

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 10:03 pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 21 points as Bucknell edged past Lafayette 82-81 in overtime on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League tournament.

Funk capped the scoring on a layup with 16.9 seconds left.

Andre Screen had 16 points for Bucknell (9-22). Malachi Rhodes and Alex Timmerman each had 12 points.

Tyrone Perry had 22 points for the Leopards (10-20). Neal Quinn added 18 points, seven assists and three blocks. Kyle Jenkins had 17 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

