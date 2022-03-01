On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Burnley loses 2-0 to Leicester, stays in EPL relegation zone

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley missed a chance to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by losing 2-0 at home to Leicester on Tuesday.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score second-half goals for the visitors at Turf Moor.

A point would have lifted Burnley out of the bottom three and dropped Everton into it.

Maddison and Vardy were introduced in the 72nd minute, and they combined nine minutes later for the opening goal.

Vardy, playing his first game in two months after injury, ran onto a long ball in behind the Burnley defense and slipped the ball to Maddison, who curled home a left-footed finish from outside the area.

Vardy headed home the second goal in the 90th minute from Harvey Barnes’ cross.

Leicester stayed in 13th place but moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

