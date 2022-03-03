Burton and the Richmond Spiders take on conference foe Saint Bonaventure

Richmond Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-8, 11-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders visit Jalen Adaway and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 play Friday.

The Bonnies have gone 12-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Spiders are 10-7 in conference games. Richmond leads the A-10 with 15.1 assists. Jacob Gilyard leads the Spiders with 5.7.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Richmond won the last meeting 71-61 on Feb. 4. Burton scored 36 points to help lead the Spiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Burton is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

