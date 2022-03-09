Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 7:20 pm
< a min read
      

BUTLER (14-18)

Golden 0-4 1-2 1, Nze 5-9 4-4 15, Harris 12-20 3-6 29, Hodges 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 0-1 7, Lukosius 6-13 11-13 27, Taylor 0-3 4-4 4, Tate 0-0 2-2 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 25-32 89.

XAVIER (18-13)

Freemantle 5-12 3-4 14, Nunge 9-12 5-11 24, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 6-13 2-7 14, Scruggs 7-13 0-3 15, Kunkel 1-7 1-2 3, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-29 82.

Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 8-29 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Xavier 3-15 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Harris, Hodges, Thompson, Scruggs, Kunkel, Odom. Rebounds_Butler 38 (Nze 15), Xavier 37 (Freemantle 13). Assists_Butler 10 (Thompson 4), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls_Butler 25, Xavier 24.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth