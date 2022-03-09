Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

BUTLER (14-18)
Golden 0-4 1-2 1, Nze 5-9 4-4 15, Harris 12-20 3-6 29, Hodges 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 0-1 7, Lukosius 6-13 11-13 27, Taylor 0-3 4-4 4, Tate 0-0 2-2 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 25-32 89.
XAVIER (18-13)
Freemantle 5-12 3-4 14, Nunge 9-12 5-11 24, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 6-13 2-7 14, Scruggs 7-13 0-3 15, Kunkel 1-7 1-2 3, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-29 82.
Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 8-29 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Xavier 3-15 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Harris, Hodges, Thompson, Scruggs, Kunkel, Odom. Rebounds_Butler 38 (Nze 15), Xavier 37 (Freemantle 13). Assists_Butler 10 (Thompson 4), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls_Butler 25, Xavier 24.
