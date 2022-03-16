BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72

LONG BEACH ST. (20-13)
Cobb 0-6 3-4 3, Jones 2-9 8-10 13, Murray 9-17 6-6 24, Slater 4-7 6-6 15, Roberts 4-15 7-11 16, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Rotegaard 0-1 0-0 0, Rhoden 0-1 1-4 1, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 31-41 72.
BYU (23-10)
G.George 6-9 2-3 16, Lohner 9-11 1-2 20, F.Traore 5-6 1-2 11, Barcello 5-13 0-0 14, Lucas 3-5 0-0 6, Knell 2-5 4-4 10, Johnson 2-7 1-2 6, Ally Atiki 3-5 2-2 8, Erickson 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 11-15 93.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 46-41. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 3-22 (Slater 1-3, Jones 1-6, Roberts 1-6, Rhoden 0-1, Rotegaard 0-1, Murray 0-2, Cobb 0-3), BYU 10-28 (Barcello 4-9, G.George 2-3, Knell 2-5, Lohner 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Brown 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Fouled Out_Slater. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 25 (Jones 7), BYU 42 (Ally Atiki 9). Assists_Long Beach St. 4 (Murray 2), BYU 28 (Lucas 7). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 17, BYU 25. A_5,511 (19,000).
