BYU rolls past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in WCC tournament

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU rolled past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Friday night.

The Cougars advance to face fourth-seeded San Francisco Saturday in a quarterfinal match-up.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (22-9). Fousseyni Traore added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

Eli Scott had 24 points for the Lions (11-18). Joe Quintana added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

