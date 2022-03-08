Cal Baptist 81, Texas Rio Grande Valley 80

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (8-23)
M.Nelson 7-13 3-5 17, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Adewunmi 6-17 0-0 14, R.Nelson 2-5 0-0 4, J.Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, X.Johnson 9-19 5-5 27, Houston 1-1 1-2 3, Q.Johnson 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 30-65 13-16 80.
CAL BAPTIST (18-14)
Akin 0-2 4-4 4, Tr.Armstrong 5-12 0-1 13, Ta.Armstrong 4-6 5-8 13, Rowell 3-5 3-3 12, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Nottage 4-9 1-1 12, Stone 5-6 1-4 11, Hunter 5-7 0-0 12, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 14-22 81.
Halftime_Cal Baptist 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-22 (X.Johnson 4-10, Adewunmi 2-7, Q.Johnson 1-1, J.Johnson 0-2, M.Nelson 0-2), Cal Baptist 11-25 (Rowell 3-5, Nottage 3-6, Tr.Armstrong 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Akin 0-1, Ta.Armstrong 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 31 (M.Nelson 9), Cal Baptist 29 (Akin 12). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 11 (R.Nelson 6), Cal Baptist 12 (Ta.Armstrong 5). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 23, Cal Baptist 20. A_307 (12,000).
