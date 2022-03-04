Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:12 am
< a min read
      

UC IRVINE (14-9)

Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Welp 3-7 5-6 12, Baker 7-16 2-3 18, Hohn 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 1-6 0-1 3, Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Ujadughele 2-2 0-0 4, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Keeler 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Leuchten 2-2 0-0 4, Redfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-16 54.

CAL POLY (6-20)

Koroma 8-17 9-9 27, Stevenson 1-6 2-2 4, Pierce 3-10 4-4 11, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 2-2 8, Franklin 5-10 0-0 11, Colvin 1-3 0-0 2, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Esparza 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-17 65.

Halftime_Cal Poly 32-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-17 (Baker 2-6, Lee 1-2, Welp 1-3, Davis 1-4, Hohn 0-2), Cal Poly 6-19 (Taylor 2-3, Koroma 2-7, Pierce 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Colvin 0-1, Stevenson 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 24 (Lee 5), Cal Poly 31 (Koroma, Taylor 7). Assists_UC Irvine 8 (Davis 3), Cal Poly 12 (Stevenson 6). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 18, Cal Poly 14. A_1,868 (3,032).

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist