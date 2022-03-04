Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54

UC IRVINE (14-9)
Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Welp 3-7 5-6 12, Baker 7-16 2-3 18, Hohn 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 1-6 0-1 3, Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Ujadughele 2-2 0-0 4, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Keeler 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Leuchten 2-2 0-0 4, Redfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-16 54.
CAL POLY (6-20)
Koroma 8-17 9-9 27, Stevenson 1-6 2-2 4, Pierce 3-10 4-4 11, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 2-2 8, Franklin 5-10 0-0 11, Colvin 1-3 0-0 2, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Esparza 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-17 65.
Halftime_Cal Poly 32-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-17 (Baker 2-6, Lee 1-2, Welp 1-3, Davis 1-4, Hohn 0-2), Cal Poly 6-19 (Taylor 2-3, Koroma 2-7, Pierce 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Colvin 0-1, Stevenson 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 24 (Lee 5), Cal Poly 31 (Koroma, Taylor 7). Assists_UC Irvine 8 (Davis 3), Cal Poly 12 (Stevenson 6). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 18, Cal Poly 14. A_1,868 (3,032).
