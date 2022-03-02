Cal Poly faces UC Irvine, looks to break home slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-8, 8-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-20, 1-12 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly looks to break its four-game home skid with a win against UC Irvine.

The Mustangs are 2-7 on their home court. Cal Poly is 1-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 8-4 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Irvine won the last matchup 72-48 on Jan. 30. Justin Hohn scored 13 points to help lead the Anteaters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantly Stevenson averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Collin Welp is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.