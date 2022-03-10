Cal St.-Fullerton 73, UC Davis 55

UC DAVIS (13-11)
Anigwe 4-6 0-0 8, Fuller 4-13 3-4 13, Manjon 2-17 0-0 4, Milling 2-8 0-0 5, Pepper 5-12 2-3 12, Ba 2-4 0-0 6, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 2-4 2-3 7, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 7-10 55.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (19-10)
Anosike 5-13 6-9 16, Lee 0-0 2-2 2, Milstead 8-13 3-4 24, San Antonio 1-2 0-0 2, Wrightsell 4-11 1-1 10, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, T.Maddox 4-11 0-0 11, D.Maddox 1-1 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-2 0, Carper 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Laku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-18 73.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-25 (Ba 2-3, Fuller 2-8, DeBruhl 1-2, Milling 1-4, Manjon 0-4, Pepper 0-4), Cal St.-Fullerton 11-19 (Milstead 5-6, T.Maddox 3-6, Carper 1-1, D.Maddox 1-1, Wrightsell 1-5). Rebounds_UC Davis 29 (Pepper 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 41 (Anosike 20). Assists_UC Davis 13 (Manjon 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Milstead, Wrightsell 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 19, Cal St.-Fullerton 16.
