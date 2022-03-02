Trending:
Campbell 75, Presbyterian 72, 2OT

March 2, 2022 11:47 pm
PRESBYTERIAN (12-20)

Ard 1-6 2-4 4, Hill 6-13 7-12 20, Barnett 7-12 0-0 17, Harrison 7-17 0-0 18, Reddish 5-8 2-5 12, Le Gregam 0-4 1-2 1, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, McCormack 0-3 0-0 0, Younger 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 12-23 72.

CAMPBELL (16-12)

Carralero 3-8 8-13 14, Clemons 1-2 3-4 5, McCullough 3-8 3-5 10, Whitfield 7-15 0-0 16, Henderson 5-12 3-5 15, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Stajcic 3-5 3-3 11. Totals 24-54 20-30 75.

Halftime_Campbell 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-27 (Harrison 4-9, Barnett 3-7, Hill 1-5, Stewart 0-1, McCormack 0-2, Le Gregam 0-3), Campbell 7-22 (Stajcic 2-3, Henderson 2-5, Whitfield 2-7, McCullough 1-5, Carralero 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ard, Hill, Reddish, Carralero. Rebounds_Presbyterian 38 (Ard, Hill 9), Campbell 33 (Carralero 13). Assists_Presbyterian 11 (Reddish 3), Campbell 14 (Carralero 8). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 24, Campbell 20.

