Campbell Fighting Camels play in Big South Tournament against the Presbyterian Blue Hose

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-19, 4-12 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels face the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the Big South Tournament.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-4 in home games. Campbell is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Hose are 4-12 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Presbyterian won the last matchup 64-58 on Feb. 3. Rayshon Harrison scored 16 to help lead Presbyterian to the victory, and Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 21 points for Campbell.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Carralero is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Harrison is averaging 17 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

