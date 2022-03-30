Cardinals 29, Nationals 8

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|52
|29
|26
|27
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brleson rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Jak.Alu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|4
|3
|4
|1
|
|StrGrdn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Notbaar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Yepez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Adams c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chmbers dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
|M.Longo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kprniak dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|3
|3
|5
|
|J.Brley ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
|Stvnson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|J.Young rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Adranza ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gi.Lara 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Spnnbrg 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Capel lf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Donovan 1b
|6
|3
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|440
|302
|0(15)1
|–
|29
|Washington
|000
|004
|040
|–
|8
E_Barley 2 (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Washington 5. 2B_Burleson (1), Yepez (2), Dickerson (2), DeJong (3), Bader (2), Alu (1). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_Goldschmidt (3), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Bell (1), Lara (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Burleson.
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W, 2-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McFarland
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Thomas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bosiokovic
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez L, 0-1
|4
|
|12
|10
|10
|3
|2
|Voth
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cavalli
|2
|1-3
|8
|11
|10
|1
|2
|Perez
|
|1-3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|Manoah Jr.
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_Yepez by_Cavalli; Sosa by_Perez; Robles by_Mikolas.
PB_Adams.
WP_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:49. A_1964
