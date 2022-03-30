Trending:
Cardinals 29, Nationals 8

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 6:23 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 52 29 26 27 Totals 37 8 12 8
Carlson rf 3 1 2 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0
Brleson rf 2 1 1 3 Jak.Alu 2b 2 1 1 0
Gldhmdt 1b 4 3 4 1 StrGrdn lf 3 1 1 0
Notbaar cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 3 1 0 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 1 3
J.Yepez 1b 1 1 1 0 Meneses 1b 2 1 1 0
Rbrtson 2b 1 1 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0
A.Pjols dh 3 0 1 0 R.Adams c 2 1 0 0
Chmbers dh 0 1 0 0 L.Thmas dh 3 1 2 0
Dckrson dh 2 3 2 2 M.Longo dh 1 0 0 0
Kprniak dh 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 1 0
P.DJong ss 3 3 3 5 J.Brley ss 1 0 0 1
Ed.Sosa ss 2 3 1 2 Stvnson rf 3 0 1 0
Y.Mlina c 4 2 2 3 J.Young rf 1 1 0 1
Sanchez c 2 2 1 1 Adranza ss 2 0 1 0
H.Bader cf 4 0 2 2 Gi.Lara 3b 2 1 1 3
Spnnbrg 3b 2 2 1 1 V.Rbles cf 2 0 1 0
T.Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 Freeman cf 1 0 0 0
C.Capel lf 3 2 3 4
Donovan 1b 6 3 2 2
St. Louis 440 302 0(15)1 29
Washington 000 004 040 8

E_Barley 2 (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Washington 5. 2B_Burleson (1), Yepez (2), Dickerson (2), DeJong (3), Bader (2), Alu (1). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_Goldschmidt (3), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Bell (1), Lara (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Burleson.

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W, 2-0 5 4 1 1 0 2
McFarland 1 4 3 3 0 2
Thomas 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bosiokovic 2-3 2 4 4 2 1
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Walsh 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Sanchez L, 0-1 4 12 10 10 3 2
Voth 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Finnegan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cavalli 2 1-3 8 11 10 1 2
Perez 1-3 3 6 3 2 0
Manoah Jr. 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_Yepez by_Cavalli; Sosa by_Perez; Robles by_Mikolas.

PB_Adams.

WP_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:49. A_1964

