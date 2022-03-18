On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Cardinals 4, Astros 2

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 11:58 pm
< a min read
      
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 27 4 3 4
Pe.Leon cf 2 0 0 0 T.Edman 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Cerny cf 2 0 0 0 N.Grman 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Drden rf 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Sndle rf 2 0 1 0 J.Yepez 1b 1 1 0 0
M.Cstes lf 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 0 Brleson lf 2 0 0 0
Mtjevic 1b 2 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 1 2
Hensley 1b 2 0 0 0 Donovan 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Julks 3b 2 0 1 1 Carlson rf 2 0 0 0
Santana 3b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 2 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 1 0 0 0
M.Palma c 1 0 0 0 C.Capel rf 2 0 0 0
Kssnger 2b 2 1 1 0 P.DJong ss 2 1 1 0
Espnosa 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Hurst cf 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 2 0 1 0 Notbaar dh 2 0 0 0
H.Neves ss 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 1 2 1 2
Daniels dh 1 0 0 1 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0
C.Brber dh 1 0 0 0
Houston 010 010 000 2
St. Louis 002 200 00x 4

LOB_Houston 3, St. Louis 5. 2B_Sandle (1), Julks (1), Kessinger (1). HR_Knizner (1). SF_Daniels.

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 2 0 0 0 1 2
France L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2
Scheetz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco 1 0 0 0 1 2
Olczak 2 0 0 0 1 2
Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Wainwright 2 2 1 1 0 1
Cabrera W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
McFarland H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Liberatore H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 3
Brooks H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 5
Ryan S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Balk_Liberatore.

Umpires_.

T_2:21. A_5007

