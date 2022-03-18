Cardinals 4, Astros 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|3
|4
|
|Pe.Leon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Edman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cerny cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Drden rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Sndle rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Yepez 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Cstes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brleson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hensley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Julks 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Palma c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Capel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espnosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Hurst cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Notbaar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Neves ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Daniels dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Brber dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|010
|010
|000
|–
|2
|St. Louis
|002
|200
|00x
|–
|4
LOB_Houston 3, St. Louis 5. 2B_Sandle (1), Julks (1), Kessinger (1). HR_Knizner (1). SF_Daniels.
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|France L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Scheetz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Olczak
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Henderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cabrera W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberatore H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brooks H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ryan S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Balk_Liberatore.
Umpires_.
T_2:21. A_5007
