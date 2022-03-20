Trending:
Sports News

Cardinals 6, Mets 4

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 9:05 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 4 6 4
T.Edman 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
N.Grman 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Crtes lf 1 0 0 0
Gldhmdt 1b 1 2 1 1 F.Lndor ss 3 0 0 0
J.Yepez 1b 2 1 1 0 Plummer rf 1 1 0 0
O’Neill lf 3 1 2 0 J.McNil 2b 3 0 0 0
Brleson lf 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0
Donovan 3b 2 0 0 0 H.Snger c 0 0 0 0
Carlson rf 3 1 3 3 Ro.Cano dh 3 0 1 0
Notbaar rf 2 1 2 1 Vientos dh 1 1 1 1
H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0
S.Hurst cf 2 0 0 0 Br.Baty 3b 1 1 0 0
P.DJong ss 2 0 0 0 M.Canha lf 2 0 1 0
A.Tjeda ss 1 0 0 0 Kha.Lee cf 2 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa dh 2 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 1 1
J.Wlker dh 2 0 1 1 Muricio ss 2 0 0 0
Knizner c 1 0 0 0 Jnkwski rf 2 0 0 0
Herrera c 1 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 0 2 2
St. Louis 301 000 011 6
New York 010 000 210 4

E_Tejeda (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Palka (1). 3B_Nootbaar (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Carlson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 3
VerHagen H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Wittgren H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Walsh H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
McAllister H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Baker H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Fernandez S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Peterson L, 0-1 3 5 4 4 1 1
Megill 3 2 0 0 3 3
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reid-Foley 1 2 1 1 1 3
Zanghi 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Baker (Senger).

PB_Senger.

Balk_Wittgren.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_6678

