Cardinals 6, Mets 4

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crtes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Yepez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plummer rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brleson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donovan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Snger c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Ro.Cano dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Notbaar rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vientos dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Hurst cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Tjeda ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Wlker dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muricio ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|St. Louis
|301
|000
|011
|–
|6
|New York
|010
|000
|210
|–
|4
E_Tejeda (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Palka (1). 3B_Nootbaar (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Carlson (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|VerHagen H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wittgren H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Walsh H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McAllister H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Baker H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fernandez S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson L, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Megill
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Zanghi
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Baker (Senger).
PB_Senger.
Balk_Wittgren.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:09. A_6678
