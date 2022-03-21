Cardinals 7, Nationals 3

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Dckrson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|StrGrdn 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Herrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Casey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Notbaar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adranza 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Hurst cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cluff ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ju.Soto dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Yepez 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Antna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|L.Thmas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Tjeda ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toerner rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Young 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brleson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|G.Parra rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Capel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stvnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|103
|–
|7
|Washington
|001
|110
|000
|–
|3
E_Antuna (1), Fox (1). LOB_St. Louis 12, Washington 6. 2B_Sosa (1), Rodriguez (1), Adrianza (1), Bell (1), Parra (2). SB_Thomas (1). CS_Fox (1). SF_Tejeda.
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cabrera
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McFarland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Whitley BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ryan W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacheco H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bosiokovic
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards Jr. H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Perez BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Voth L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Carrillo
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Burleson (Fox), Fox (Burleson).
PB_Adams.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brock Ballo.
T_3:27. A_3167
