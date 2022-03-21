Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardinals 7, Nationals 3

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 9:47 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 8 3
Dckrson dh 2 1 1 0 StrGrdn 2b 3 1 2 0
Herrera dh 3 0 1 0 D.Casey rf 1 0 0 0
Notbaar cf 4 1 1 0 Adranza 3b 3 0 1 1
S.Hurst cf 1 0 0 0 J.Cluff ss 1 0 0 0
N.Grman 2b 4 1 2 0 Ju.Soto dh 2 1 1 0
Rbrtson 2b 0 1 0 0 R.Urena dh 1 0 0 0
J.Yepez 1b 2 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 1
L.Baker 1b 1 0 0 0 Y.Antna lf 1 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa ss 3 0 1 3 L.Thmas cf 3 1 1 0
A.Tjeda ss 1 1 1 1 Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0
Donovan rf 4 0 1 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
Toerner rf 0 1 0 0 A.Young 2b 2 0 0 0
Sanchez c 0 0 0 0 R.Adams c 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez c 1 0 1 2 Ja.Noll 1b 2 0 0 0
Brleson lf 4 0 0 1 G.Parra rf 2 0 1 1
C.Capel rf 2 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 0 0
J.Wlker 3b 3 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0
Stvnson cf 2 0 1 0
St. Louis 000 030 103 7
Washington 001 110 000 3

E_Antuna (1), Fox (1). LOB_St. Louis 12, Washington 6. 2B_Sosa (1), Rodriguez (1), Adrianza (1), Bell (1), Parra (2). SB_Thomas (1). CS_Fox (1). SF_Tejeda.

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Matz 2 2 0 0 0 2
Cabrera 1 2 1 1 0 1
McFarland 1 2 1 1 1 0
Whitley BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Ryan W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pacheco H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Thomas H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bosiokovic 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Fedde 2 2 0 0 1 1
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 0
Edwards Jr. H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Perez BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 2 2
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Voth L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Espino 1 1 0 0 1 2
Carrillo 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Thompson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Burleson (Fox), Fox (Burleson).

PB_Adams.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brock Ballo.

T_3:27. A_3167

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance