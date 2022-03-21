On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardinals claim LHP Naughton off waivers from Angels

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed left-hander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The 25-year-old Naughton, who fills out the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, was chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 first-year player draft. The former Virginia Tech star made his major league debut for the Angels last season, going 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in five starts and seven total appearances.

Naughton spent most of his season in the minors, going 2-2 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 starts and 14 appearances at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake City. He did not pitch the previous season because COVID-19 shut down the minors.

___

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance