Cardinals have several roster decisions after 11-win season

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Chandler Jones, TE Zach Ertz, WR A.J. Green, TE Maxx Williams, LB Dennis Gardeck, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Ezekiel Turner, RB James Conner, P Andy Lee, WR Christian Kirk, QB Colt McCoy, S Chris Banjo, S Charles Washington, TE Darrell Daniels, G Max Garcia, DT Corey Peters, CB, Antonio Hamilton, TE Demetrius Harris, LS Aaron Brewer, CB Robert Alford, CB Kevin Peterson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Michael Dogbe.

NEEDS: The Cardinals are certainly in “win now” mode entering the fourth and final season of QB Kyler Murray’s rookie deal. Arizona has to decide if it can re-sign Jones, who has totaled 71 1/2 sacks with the franchise over six seasons. The Cardinals also might look for veteran help at linebacker after releasing Jordan Hicks. There could be significant turnover among the team’s offensive skill position players. They are looking for options at their No. 2 and 3 receivers behind DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona also might be in the market for a tight end depending on retaining Ertz, who came to the team in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team’s top two running backs from last year, Conner and Edmonds, are also on the market. Conner had a big year in 2021 and might be too expensive to keep.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5.4 million.

