Cardinals sign veteran reliever VerHagen to 2-year contract

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:07 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-hander Drew VerHagen to a two-year contract on Friday, one day after Major League Baseball and its players’ union agreed on a collective bargaining agreement to end a lockout.

VerHagen was a fourth-round pick of the Tigers in 2012 who went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit. He appeared in 127 games, starting eight of them, and will compete for a spot in the Cardinals bullpen during spring camp.

The 31-year-old VerHagen, whose financial terms with St. Louis were not disclosed, spent the past two seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters of the Japan Pacific League, going 13-14 with a 3.49 ERA in 39 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

