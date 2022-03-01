Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:21 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, getting past Northern Illinois 63-55 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (20-9, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (8-21, 5-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 14 points. Darweshi Hunter had six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Huskies, who beat Kent State 65-63 on Jan. 11.

